“Something Rotten” coming to Huntsville High School Theatre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s “Something Rotten” at Huntsville High School. And that’s a very good thing for theater lovers!

“Something Rotten” is a musical farce, set in the 1590s, that follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom. The two are desperate to become successful playwrights. Unfortunately, they face stiff competition in the form of some guy known as William Shakespeare.

When the Bottoms hear from a fortune-teller that the future of theatre will involve singing, dancing and acting – all at the same time – they decide to write the world’s first musical.

The result is “Something Rotten,” which, “features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each given his or her own special moment in the show to shine.”

Show dates and times are:

-Friday, April 16 at 7:30pm

-Saturday, April 17 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

-Sunday, April 18 at 2:00pm

-Thursday, April 22 at 7:30pm

-Friday, April 23 at 7:30pm

-Saturday, April 24 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for seniors and military, $18 for adults. They are available for purchase online at hhtheatre.com at the HHS Theatre Box Office or at the Toy Place, 804 Wellman Avenue in Huntsville.

The show, recommended for ages 13 and up, has a run time of 2 hours, 30 minutes. Ticket holders must adhere to all Huntsville City School COVID-19 protocols, which includes masking and no loitering in spaces.