Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood open through Jan. 2, 2022

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – If you’re looking for an old-fashioned holiday experience that promises fun for the whole family, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is open now.

The event, presented by Humana, runs through January 2, 2022.

More than five million lights, festive decorations, and stage productions are just part of the festival.

“Christmas really is the most special time of the year, because it’s when we all come together to share those precious memories we all hold dear,” said Dolly Parton.

“I hope that everyone who visits Dollywood this season experiences the love and joy of a traditional Smoky Mountain Christmas. During their time here, we hope they’ll laugh, love and linger as they enjoy the light of the season. We also hope they create those new memories and family traditions that they’ll share for many years to come.”

For the 2021 Smoky Mountain Christmas, Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Upper Craftsman’s Valley have been transformed into Glacier Ridge, an expansive arctic experience.

Wilderness Pass is one of the highlights of Glacier Ridge with the “Wonderful Christmas!” Plaza Tree Show, featuring a 50-foot tall animated tree with a fully-synchronized light show.

Guests who visit Santa’s cabin can peek inside, as he reviews – the list! Children can discover if their name is on the naughty or nice list and maybe even have their photo made, as they peer through the window.

The festival’s headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” returns for 2021.

Other shows include “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “The Mistletones,” and “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band.”

The “Merry and Bright” fireworks display, set to upbeat, contemporary holiday hits, takes place each night of operation.

When it’s time to eat, menus include everything from creole-roasted turkey breast and smothered pork loin to braised beef short ribs and lobster bisque, along with specialty items like eggnog cheesecake, hazelnut churros and Santa’s chilled cocoa.

Guests can also experience Dollywood’s rides, as most remain operational during the Christmas season.

For those thinking about future visits, a season pass purchased during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas provides unlimited admission to this year’s Christmas festival along with unlimited admission for Dollywood’s entire 2022 season.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa is also celebrating the holidays with a variety of festival-inspired activities, crafts, entertainment, décor and culinary options.

For more information and a park operating calendar, visit dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.