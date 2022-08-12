HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s National Health Center Week, and three organizations right here in North Alabama are hosting an event to celebrate and raise awareness.

Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., HAPPI Health, and Thrive Alabama are teaming up for the second year for the Community Fun & Wellness Festival, to offer a variety of services from health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines to fun in a bounce house, petting zoo, food and more.

Hosts hope visitors leave the festival having learned more about what community health centers do. Organizers say the community-driven non-profit clinics will provide comprehensive and cost-effective primary care to all, regardless of income level or insurance status.

Services include integrated dental care, medical care, behavioral health, STD/STI services, chiropractic care, pharmacy services and support services like prescription assistance and insurance enrollment assistance. These services will vary by health center.

The festival is on August 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richard Showers Sr. Recreational Center (4600 Blue Spring Road) in Huntsville.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on-site to children ages 12 and older. Registrations can be done here.