HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – The Disability Resource Network and Phoenix are partnering up to host the North Alabama Hiring Expo in April.

The hiring expo is a job fair for people with disabilities, and it will take place on April 13 at 3000 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville.

Employers and job seekers are encouraged to sign up for the event. Officials from Phoenix and Disability Resource Network say it’s important to bring this event to the area.

“I think it’s important for job seekers and employers because it’s an opportunity for the individuals to be able to connect onsite and for the job seekers to be able to assess the room and see what skills that they need,” said Davina Patterson with Disability Resource Network.

“We look at targeting employers that we know that could accommodate and work with individuals with various disabilities,” Amy Patterson with Phoenix said. “That is why it’s important that individuals attend this event, those with disabilities. The employers understand what reasonable accommodations means, what it means to work with individuals with disabilities, and so we’ve got the two together that we want to match up.”

Job seekers are asked to bring their resume including work history and prepare for on-the-spot interviews at the expo.

Disability Resource Network serves 13 counties in North Alabama. The nonprofit’s mission is to promote independence to people with disabilities.

The organization provides many services including teaching independent living skills, offering peer support as will as assistance transition into the community.

Phoenix has a relationship with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and provides programs to assist people with disabilities enter, remain and return to work.

For questions, contact Davina Patterson at davina.patterson@drradvocates.org.