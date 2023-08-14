MADISON, Ala. – Partnership For a Drug-Free Community and Madison Fire and Rescue are teaming up for a fundraiser being held on September 30.

The third annual Pullin’ for Partnership Fire Truck Challenge will be held at Bob Jones High School from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The nonprofit is looking for 30 teams of ten people to register and show off their skills.

Teams will be tasked with pulling a Madison Fire and Rescue Fire Truck 100 feet. Whoever pulls the 46,000-pound truck the fastest will be deemed the winner!

The cost for a team of ten to enter the fire truck pull is $250, which will benefit Partnership For a Drug-Free Community. To learn more about how to sign up, visit the organization’s website and download the 2023 team kit. There are sponsorship and volunteer opportunities still available for the event as well.

The fire truck pull will feature fun challenges for spectators, including an obstacle course. Madison Fire and Rescue will also be providing ‘layman’ CPR training. The Recovery Resource Hub staff will be on hand to answer questions about treatment and schedule assessments if needed.