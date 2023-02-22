HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – HudsonAlpha is preparing for its 12th annual Double Helix Dash 5K and one-mile twilight run. The event takes place on April 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The race begins at 601 Genome Way and winds through the scenic double pathway in HudsonAlpha’s McMillian Park.

Registration is open until race day, but if people register by March 8 they will receive a free t-shirt.

The event raises funds and awareness for HudsonAlpha’s childhood genetic disorder research. Two out of every 100 children are born with an intellectual or physical disability or delay, according to HudsonAlpha.

There are three ways to help. People can register and join the hundreds who are participating in the Double Helix Dash. There are also fundraising opportunities. Donations to the event are accepted as well. People can make a donation in honor of any Double Helix participant.

A link to register can be found on the HudsonAlpha website.