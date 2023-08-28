MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT)- Enable Madison County’s mission is to enable the aging and home-bound to live at home independently, safely, and with dignity. And an upcoming fundraiser is helping the organization continue that mission.

‘Let’s Aim to Enable’ is taking place September 22 at Old South Clays in Athens. There are two flights for the event. Teams can compete at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Teams and individuals can register at Enable Madison County’s website. Early bid registration ends August 31. The shoot is open for people of all skill levels. Teams are served breakfast and lunch. They also have the chance to win prizes.

The seventh annual clay shoot supports Enable’s direct volunteer services that the organization offers to help clients age in place.