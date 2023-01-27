HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you have a flare for drama or an interest in theater in general, we have information about an opportunity to explore and hone your skills. Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy offers classes throughout the year.

Spring/Winter classes begin Monday, January 30. Registration opens for Summer classes on February 15.

The classes are open to young people ages 3-adult. The goal of the classes is to help students flourish and grow as artists and people. A wide variety of classes are offered including early childhood, drama, acting, musical theater and dance.

Fantasy Playhouse also puts on multiple productions throughout the year. The 62nd season performances include “Charlotte’s Web,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Tinker Bell” and “Snow White and the 7 Littles.”

“Snow White and the 7 Littles” premiers on February 17.

More information about the productions and class registration can be found on the Fantasy Playhouse website.

https://www.fantasyplayhouse.org/