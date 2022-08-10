HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Restaurant Week begins Friday, August 12th. It marks the 10th anniversary of this culinary event. This year the event is bigger than ever… in a few different ways.

There are many restaurants people can visit, showcasing the diverse variety of eateries the area offers. No tickets are required for restaurant week. Patrons only need to make reservations for restaurants where it’s normally needed.

According to the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), participating establishments could be offering the traditional two and three-course fixed-priced menus at $10, $20, $30, or $40 as in years past.

“This is the CVB’s marketing campaign, it’s our annual campaign to shine a spotlight on food and beverage, on the diversity of our dining scene throughout Madison County,” Pam Williams, CVB Tourism and Education Sales Manager told News 19.

More than 70 restaurants are participating this year by offering restaurant week specials. The CVB has a full list of participating restaurants on its website.

“We have the largest number of participants ever,” Williams said. 2022 is the 10th anniversary of Huntsville Restaurant Week. The CVB is doing something special to mark the milestone.

“We have actually expanded our promotion to Culinary Month. So, all of August we have special events going on that are food and beverage related with Huntsville Restaurant Week serving as the main event of Culinary Month,” Williams explained.

The CVB is also holding a social media contest. People who dine at participating restaurant week locations can use the hashtag #DineHSV.

“That is our official hashtag and during the 10 days of Restaurant Week if you post your favorite foodie photos using our hashtag you are automatically entered into a social media giveaway,” she stated.

Drawings will be held every day. Prizes include restaurant gift cards.

Huntsville Restaurant Week will also serve as an official qualifying event for the World Food Championships and will allow one local chef and team the opportunity to compete on one of the largest food stages in the world.