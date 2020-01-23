Randolph School helping educate community about the impact of the digital age on kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Randolph School will host Huntsville's first showing of SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age on Tuesday, January 28.

SCREENAGERS is a feature documentary exploring the impact of screen technology on kids. It offers parents and families proven solutions that work and helps kids find balance.

Many parents struggle with deciding how much access to give their kids to social media and video games, while making sure it doesn't negatively impact their academic performance or social/emotional well-being. Randolph School hopes to help children, teens and their families navigate growing up in a world with instant access to screens.

The screening will take place at the Thurber Arts Center on 4915 Garth Road from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. The documentary runs about 68 minutes long. The recommended viewing age is 10 and older.

Randolph faculty members will moderate a brief 30-minute discussion following the film. Guests have the option to register for the movie only or both events. Online registration is free but required. Click here to register.