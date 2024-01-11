MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Addiction is a topic some people may not want to talk about, but experts say the truth is that substance use disorders can affect far more people than we realize.

“Everyone knows someone who struggles with addiction, whether it’s an expectant mother, someone who’s been incarcerated, someone in the emergency room hospital, or someone just struggling to make another day,” explained Mark Litvine, director of marketing for the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (R.O.S.S.), an organization run by certified support specialists who are in long-term recovery themselves.

The organization provides free peer support services across the state.

“We’ve all been through the struggle of addiction, and because we got through that struggle, the most important thing that we can give people is hope that they can get through that struggle as well,” Litvine said.

The R.O.S.S. chapter in Marshall County outgrew its previous recovery center, so the organization opened a new one in Albertville about a month ago.

The center is located at 504 Mitchell Ave in Albertville, and Litvine calls it a “safe haven” in the Marshall County community.

Marshall County campus coordinator Michael Baker said they have a lot of programs that can help people.

“Support groups, grief groups, parenting, anger management, NA, AA, chemical dependency, self-defense groups, medicated assisted recovery. We have CR [Celebrate Recovery] Step Study,” Baker explained. “Lifepoint does a life group there. We have a faith-based Bible study and a Hispanic church on Sunday.”

Baker said their campus serves about 2,000 people a month.

“We’re in a major substance use epidemic, especially in Marshall County and throughout the state,” Litvine said. “The overdose rate has increased in a lot of areas, and we’re just trying to love people to a better life. Addiction is a disease, not a moral failing, and if people die, they don’t have a chance of going on to find recovery.”

Everything R.O.S.S. offers is free.

If you are struggling with substance use disorder or you know someone who is, you can call Marshall County R.O.S.S. at (256) 281-9008. You can also call R.O.S.S.’s 24/7 helpline at (844) 307-1760.

“We’ll connect you to an outreach specialist, and we’ll stay with someone every step of the way, before, during and after treatment, and it’s all free,” Litvine said. “They don’t need money or insurance. We also serve family members as well. We’re just here to help anyone that we can, so that we can save lives every day.”

For more information on R.O.S.S., click here, or click here for more on the R.O.S.S. chapter in Marshall County.