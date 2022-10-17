HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community has served the Madison County area for more than 30 years. Its mission is to coordinate alcohol and drug prevention, education, and awareness services in the community.

As the season of giving approaches, so does a fundraiser to benefit the organization. “Pullin for Partnership” Fire Truck Challenge is coming up on October 25. Madison Fire and Rescue will be providing the fire truck.

This year there is space for 30 teams. Adtran, Huntsville Housing Authority and churches like Mount Zion Missionary Baptist from Toney have already signed up to compete for the coveted trophies. Trophies will be awarded for the fastest and slowest pull. The fire truck weighs 46,000 lbs.

The fire department is also providing an obstacle course. There will be music, food, and door prizes.

In addition to that, the event will be an opportunity for people to learn about substance epidemics impacting the community and get recovery resources. The Recovery Resource Hub staff will be at the event to answer questions about treatment and schedule assessments.

The “Pullin for Partnership” Fire Truck Pull is taking place Tuesday, October 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Madison Schools Stadium on Celtic Drive.

The Medication Take Back is also coming up this month. People will be able to drop off old or unused medications on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Law enforcement will oversee three sites where people can drop them off. The locations include the Huntsville Public Safety Complex, Madison City Hall, The CVS in Meridianville.

More information about both events can be found on the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community website.