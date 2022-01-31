HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Heart of the Valley YMCA is well-known for its fitness centers and wellness programs.

For parents of young children, it offers another vital outreach through its quality childcare options. The YMCA operates three Early Childhood Education programs, which served more than 270 children in 2021.

The Downtown Huntsville center is located in the heart of the city, just off Seminole Drive. The YMCA Northwest Early Childhood Education Center is next to the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center on Blue Spring Road. The YMCA Southeast Early Childhood Education Center is on Weatherly Road.

Inside these programs, the Y operates four Early Head Start classes (ages 0-3yrs); nine First Class Foundation Site classes (ages 0-3yrs); and six First Class PreK classes (age 4 years).

Registration is now open for the 2022-23 PreK classes. Children must be four years old by September 2, 2022. There is no cost to register for the YMCA Early Childhood programs and scholarships are available.

To apply for First Class PreK, visit the registration page here.