HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Theater lovers need to mark their calendars. ‘Pippin’ hits the stage in Huntsville later this month. Independent Musical Productions is behind the upcoming show.

The show’s director, Jim Wood, says the play depicts the story of a young man who has just come home from college. Pippin doesn’t know what he wants to do with his life but he does know he wants it to be extraordinary.

“And he tries a lot of things. And a lot of things don’t work,” Wood laughed.

Erica Hanson, who plays Pippin’s step-mom, Fastrada, says the theme is about learning the importance of doing what’s right for you.

“Making sure that the path you take brings you the most fulfillment,” she explained.

The coming-of-age musical debuted on Broadway in 1972. It was originally choreographed by Bob Fosse.

“Folks who know a little bit about musical theater recognize that name, very specific stylized type of dance. And if it’s done well it looks easy but it’s not easy at all,” Wood said.

“It’s amazing, especially since this is a volunteer basis,” Hanson noted. “People are coming in and really pouring themselves into this show. And the amount of talent Huntsville has is absolutely outstanding. And I think people are going to be blown away by what is on stage.”

The family-friendly show opens Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. The play is being performed on Lee High School’s main stage.

Performance dates are July 21-24 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23-24 at 2:00 p.m.

More information about ticket costs and showtimes can be found on the Independent Musical Productions website.