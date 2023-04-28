ALABAMA (WHNT) – ‘Tis the season for strawberries! There are many farms in North Alabama where families can pick their own strawberries.

Below you can find a list of farms that Babypalooza has put together where people can partake in this activity.

Brown Farms in New Market

Isom’s Orchard in Athens

Reeves Farm in Hartsell

Five Oak Farm and Kitchen in Holly Pond

Babypalooza founder, Cecelia Pearson, says picking strawberries is a great family activity because it teaches kids where food comes from. She does recommend parents remember to bring sunscreen, water and potentially a change of clothes for their kiddos (if they like to get dirty).