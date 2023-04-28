ALABAMA (WHNT) – ‘Tis the season for strawberries! There are many farms in North Alabama where families can pick their own strawberries.
Below you can find a list of farms that Babypalooza has put together where people can partake in this activity.
- Brown Farms in New Market
- Isom’s Orchard in Athens
- Reeves Farm in Hartsell
- Five Oak Farm and Kitchen in Holly Pond
Babypalooza founder, Cecelia Pearson, says picking strawberries is a great family activity because it teaches kids where food comes from. She does recommend parents remember to bring sunscreen, water and potentially a change of clothes for their kiddos (if they like to get dirty).