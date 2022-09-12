HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Partnership for a Drug-Free Community offers resources for recovery, along with treatment referrals, youth education and more to help those in the community overcome addictions to alcohol, tobacco, opioids, hard drugs and more.

The Partnership has a program called Recovery Resource Hub to help people find treatment options. It launched in 2020 and is free to those who seek help.

“We consider the Hub a one-stop shop. If someone on our staff doesn’t have a solution, with the level of experience on the staff, it’s much easier for us to connect with someone to get an answer rather than people having to make endless phone calls or internet searches that usually end up in frustration,” Executive Director Wendy Reeves said.

To mark National Recovery Month, the Partnership is hosting its 4th Recovery Resource Fair on Wednesday, September 21 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Wendy Reeves

They invite those seeking treatment for themselves or their loved ones, as well as treatment resources in the area, to come to the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Seminole to see what options are available to help.

At 6:30 there will be a guest speaker who shares his journey of overcoming addiction.

“With the opioid and fentanyl epidemics, it’s more important than ever for people to have quick and easy access to help, and that’s why we are here,” Reeves said.