ALABAMA – It’s summer time and temperatures are rising. This can create a dangerous and even fatal situation for children who are left inside a car unattended.

According to the National Safety Council, 33 children died last year in a hot car death. The organization says on average, 33 children under 15 die every year from heat stroke after being left or getting trapped in a vehicle.

Officials with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, say all hot car deaths are preventable.

Babypalooza, a nonprofit offering product and educational resources for parents, has tips to prevent leaving a child in the car.

The tips include:

Place something you need in the back seat and a visual reminder in the front seat

Lock car doors

See something, do something

Have an absent day plan with a child’s daycare provider

Form the habit: Park, look, lock