HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The 40th Panoply Arts Festival takes place in downtown Huntsville later this month. The event features many different artistic mediums, from cooking to music. More than 30 musical acts will hit multiple stages during the weekend-long event that kicks off Friday, April 29.



Friday night is host to a rock-packed evening starting with blues-influenced rock band Tres Locos, followed by indie rock band Jayne & the Huntsmen opening for headliner, Hero the Band, whose performance is presented by Pearl Behavioral Health Services.

Element XI

On Saturday, the music starts when the gates open at 10 a.m. The festival welcomes Rule of Thirds, Knightshade, Shane Davis, Groove Yard and Will River throughout the day. That evening, the stage will be filled with big sound and big horns as festival attendees can enjoy local powerhouse opening act Element XI.

Element XI lead singer, Karmessa, describes her band as an R&B soul funk band.

“We have a horn section. There are 11 of us. We kind of model ourselves off of Earth, Wind & Fire. That’s where the ‘Element’ XI came from because they are the elements. And we just love good music to have fun and just give people what they want to hear,” Karmessa said.

Saturday’s headliners are The Suffers. They are an eight-piece band, hailing from Houston, Texas, who have played sold-out shows in Japan and Latin America.

Sunday celebrates a day of Alabama Music, presented by The Orion Amphitheater. The day features the fresh, local band TGTG, followed by Moon Tree out of Muscle Shoals. Local favorite and past Panoply contest winner Alex Banks & Co. hits the stage in the early afternoon, followed by Huntsville singer-songwriter Lana White with her soulful, soft rock sound.

Closing out the festival’s Pepsi Showcase Stage – and returning to the town he grew up in – is Paul McDonald, whose voice is noted as immediately recognizable and impossible to ignore. Since first touring in his early 20s, McDonald’s various bands have been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Yahoo and American Songwriter.

Danielle Hart with Arts Huntsville says the music of Panoply is very special.

“It’s really centered around community. We have the fans and the people who are going to be experiencing the music and dancing and really being able to enjoy it that way. But so many of our acts are local and regional, like Karmessa, and it’s super important because the music is really just wrapped up around the community,” Hart said.

Typical festival attendance is 70,000 to 75,000 people. There are 1,000 community volunteer spots opens open to the public. Volunteers are a huge need this year, signup is on the Arts Huntsville website.

Panoply 2022 Hours:

Friday, April 29: 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Art Marketplace closes at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Tickets and Pricing:

Arts Huntsville offers a Panoply weekend pass available online in advance for $18.

Weekend passes are only available until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Day passes are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the festival ticket booths, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now. Children 12 and under are free of charge.



