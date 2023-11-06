North Alabama had its first cold snap of the season last week, and it won’t be the last as we get closer to winter.

Right now, one nonprofit is collecting winter essentials to make sure the organization’s clients are prepared.

Lee Langston is the interim executive director of the Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization (ANVOO).

ANVOO is involved in helping reduce the recidivism rate, or the rate of re-arrest, reconviction or return to prison, in north Alabama.

“The biggest thing is once they get out of prison, they have nothing. They don’t have a coat. They don’t have clothes, no place to stay, no job, etcetera,” Langston explained. “We kind of help get them back on their feet. We call ourselves an organization that provides a hand up, not a handout.”

For their winter essentials drive, they are collecting new or gently used coats, scarves, socks and gloves.

They are also accepting cash and gift card donations.

To drop off donations, go to ANVOO’s office located at 701 Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville. Drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive runs through December 8, 2023.

For more information, call (256) 288-3175.