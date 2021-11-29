HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, November 30 at 6:00pm, Opera Huntsville presents Opera & Beer for Giving Tuesday, a free performance at Fractal Brewing Project and part of the on-going Opera Bytes series.

You can purchase a pint of your favorite brew and enjoy listening to some of the most iconic opera arias including Summertime, Musetta’s Waltz, Largo al factotum and more.

Featuring four talented, local soloists accompanied by pianist Christopher Powell, the one-hour program is sure to bring smiles to the audience.

While the live performance is free, donations are suggested. Giving Tuesday is a global movement, encouraging people and organizations to transform their communities, often through donations to non-profits.

Fractal Brewing Project is located at 3200 Leeman Ferry Rd SW in Huntsville.

More information about Opera Huntsville can be found at operahuntsville.org