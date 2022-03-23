HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Fine music, art and wine join forces to offer a unique entertainment opportunity in Huntsville on March 24.

Opera Huntsville and the Huntsville Museum of Art are partnering to showcase favorite opera arias during the museum’s $5 after 5 p.m. admission special.

Four talented singers alongside pianist Christopher-Joel Carter, IV, Opera Huntsville showcases excerpts from Carmen and Samson and Delilah alongside George Gershwin’s Summertime, Kurt Weill’s Lonely House and more.

The performance will begin at 6:00 p.m. The program time is one-hour in length.

While admission is $5, donations are encouraged.