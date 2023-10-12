DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — “On Golden Pond” is hitting the stage at the Princess Theatre in Decatur. The play opens on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The show captures the family dynamic of the Thayer’s. It explores aging, strained relationships, unlikely friendships and making amends.

Many have seen the film adaptation released in 1981. But the play’s director, Carron Clark Morgan, says the stage production is very different.

“First, the dialog, there’s maybe one or two lines that are in the film as well as the play. Secondly, high theater is live. It’s going to be different every time you see it,” she said.

She describes it as a feel-good story. Chuck Puckett, one of the stars of the play, says there are many light-hearted and even hilarious moments throughout the show.

Tickets to the show can be purchased on the Princess Theatre website. There will be three showings. Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. It will also run Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 there will be an afternoon show at 2:00 p.m.