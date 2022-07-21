HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Saturday marks an anniversary for a nonprofit and they want to celebrate with an event for the community that shares their values.

In partnership with Huntsville Parks and Rec and the Huntsville Police Department, the nonprofit NuGeneration will host the event.

Geroge Sap, NuGeneration executive director, says The Community Field Day is meant to be a way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by building better relationships. The event also celebrates the organization’s “You and the Men in Blue” program.

After witnessing a young black male acting inappropriately with Huntsville Police Officers, Sapp decided to contact the Huntsville Police Department to collaborate on a project with NuGeneration, Inc. He wanted to limit these types of interactions. Therefore, the “You and the Men in Blue” program was started.

“That program brings in an officer from the police department and we sit down with some inner city kids. And we explain to kids exactly what they should and should not do when they get pulled over or interact with police in general,” Sap said.

NuGeneration is a nonprofit that began in 1994.

“Our whole mission is to serve the underserved for the most part in North Huntsville, but we service the entire community,” he stated.

The Community Field Day Event is being held on Saturday, June 23rd at the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center in Huntsville. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re calling it ‘Bridging the Gap’. One of the things we are trying to do is make people more aware of the fact that you can’t really listen to everything that you hear. You have to see for yourself. We’re trying to bring two groups together that might not otherwise and try to realize that there’s good and bad in each organization, but we need to really step back and take a hard look at what our behavior might be to cause trouble with the police,” sap explained.

Police officers will be at the event. There will also be face painting and splash pads for the kids to enjoy, along with plenty of cotton candy, burgers, hot dogs and soft drinks served throughout the day.