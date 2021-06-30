Northwest Shoals Community College making tuition half-off for students this fall

Muscle Shoals, ALABAMA – North Alabama is booming, with new jobs and new opportunities making our community colleges more important than ever.

Now, Northwest-Shoals Community College is making higher education more attainable than ever.

As the state’s oldest junior college, it has been helping students further their educations and advance their careers since 1963.

This fall, the college has decided to use a new allotment of federal CARES money to help as many people as possible realize their dreams.

Dr. Glenda Colagross, president of NWSCC, says the money will be allocated to students in the form of grants.

“All students will get at least half tuition free this fall with this CARES money and if they qualify, they can get a larger percentage of their tuition free,” she explains.

In addition, NWSCC is not raising tuition rates.

Dr. Colagrass says, “with all that being said. it’s a great time to start or even start back and finish your degree at Northwest Shoals.”

The fall semester begins August 19. To learn more or start the enrollment process, visit NWSCC.edu

NWSCC, with campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell, is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).