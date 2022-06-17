HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Do you remember what you wanted to be when you grew up?

An event happening this summer in Huntsville aims to help students answer that question and achieve that goal.

The Worlds of Work career expo will be held for North Alabama students from September 27th to the 29th at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Worlds of Work is a hands-on, interactive career expo designed to inform youth about high-demand, high-wage careers available in North Alabama, as well as to provide businesses and industries the opportunity to connect with their future workforce.

Approximately 15,000 students in North Alabama schools have been invited to attend and explore career opportunities.

The event is designed for students in the 8th grade who are beginning to explore career options as well as 9th and 10th students who want to start planning and taking steps toward a career pathway.

WOW emphasizes the availability of career tech courses, dual enrollment, industry certifications, associate degrees, and on-the-job training while in high school. These are attainable without the burden of college debt. Many companies offer apprenticeships to help fast-track students and develop their career paths, and WOW helps kids begin to explore these career paths.