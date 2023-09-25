HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local nonprofit wants to make sure veterans and their families in North Alabama know that their services are available.

Still Serving Veterans, which opened in 2017, offers free veteran-to-veteran job and career services, as well as VA benefits and resource connections.

President and CEO Rich Landolt told News 19 that they have seen employment success among vets who take advantage of their career counseling.

“Fourty-eight percent of the time, a veteran will leave his job in the first year,” Landolt said. “We help them find a good fit for a job that’s a good fit for their abilities… That drops to about 15 percent the first year if they take advantage of our counseling.”

In 2022, the organization helped 1,204 veterans find jobs.

The organization has continued to expand its services over the last six years, now offering virtual classes and counseling services.

You can learn more on the Still Serving Veterans website, including career service and veteran support information.