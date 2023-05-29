HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH) has reported that the number of homeless individuals living in the area, who are eligible for service, has risen since 2022.

NACH Executive Director Randall Stanley said that according to data reporting, the number of homeless people in the area has jumped 15 percent in 2023.

The group offers a number of programs to the homeless community, including walk-in appointments at their client services center. The walk-in appointments allow the clients to take an assessment, which allows NACH staff to find them the appropriate help.

They also work with area nonprofits in the mission to end homelessness and give those in need access to the resources needed for a successful future.

Stanley sits down with News 19’s Lauren Layton with the latest information the community should know.