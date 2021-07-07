Newsies coming to Lee High Main Stage July 15-18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Extra! Extra! See what all the excitement is about as Independent Musical Productions wraps up its 28th season with Disney’s Newsies.

“Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged ‘newsies.’ When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.”

“Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score… and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.”

IMPHuntsville will present Newsies in the Lee HIgh School Main Stage Theater July 15-18. There are 7:30pm performances July 15-18. There are also 2:00pm shows on July 17 and 18. Newsies is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.