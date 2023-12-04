Children being healthy leads them to academic and social success. That’s the motto of the New Hope Children’s Clinic located on the grounds of New Hope Elementary School in Madison County.

During the season of giving, clinic staff hope people will consider donating to them to further their cause: providing local, low-cost health care for children.

The health clinic is a school-based nonprofit.

The clinic’s website states that the nonprofit was created “to increase the access to and provide comprehensive medical care for children in Madison County and surrounding communities.”

According to the website, clinic staff see medical patients four days a week, dental patients twice a week and vision patients monthly.

The nonprofit also works with the Nova Center for Youth and Family, whose counselors see students at the clinic two and a half days a week.

Children who qualify are those ages birth through 18 years old. They do not have to live in New Hope or go to a New Hope school to receive services.

For children who need medical help from the clinic, appointments are required.

The clinic does provide sick visits, but the appointments fill up quickly so staff suggest calling early for a sick visit appointment.

For anyone who would like to donate money to the cause, financial contributions are tax deductible.

Williamson said the money donated helps run the clinic but also pays for life-sustaining medications and supplies for children whose families may not be able to afford it.

The following services are provided at the New Hope Children’s Clinic for children ages birth through 18-years-old:

Treatment of acute injuries & illnesses (i.e. colds, ear infections, sore throats, skin problems)

Routine well-check visits

Management of chronic medical problems, such as childhood asthma

Physical Exams & Health Screenings

Vaccines

Sports Physicals

Laboratory testing

Nutrition counseling & weight management

Referral to & follow up for specialty care

Health education

Mental Health Therapy & Counseling Services

For more information on volunteering with the New Hope Children’s Clinic, click here, and for more on how to donate money, click here.

To make an appointment for a child, call (256) 723-4673 or click here.