HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The New Hope Children’s Clinic has been in operation for more than two decades and they’re asking for the community’s help to keep operations running.

The clinic is located on the New Hope Elementary Campus and it serves 1,000 children annually.

The Clinic is a non-profit, school-based pediatrician’s office providing access to healthcare to children in New Hope and surrounding communities in southeast Madison County, Marshall, Morgan and Jackson counties.

The nonprofit is holding a fundraiser on April 1st called the “Growing Hope Casino Night” and will take place at the Roundhouse in downtown Huntsville. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.

For more information about the event visit the New Hope Children’s Clinic website.