MADISON COUNTY, Ala – An event happening in Madison County this weekend combines fun with inspiration. Arts Huntsville’s Tour of Homes is being held on Saturday.

It is a weekend of firsts! It is the first time a second Tour of Homes has been held in one year. This event, dubbed the Tour of Homes Western Edition, also marks the first time homes in the western area of Madison County will be featured.

“We have one home in Mooresville, two homes in Madison and two homes in west Huntsville,” Danielle Hart, Arts Huntsville Development and Media Relations Manager told News 19. “Arts Huntsville really is a regional arts agency. We have 35 miles that we do serve that a lot of people probably don’t know. We serve the entirety of Madison County and a little bit beyond in different areas like with arts education and things like that. So, I think it’s just time. There are so many beautiful art-filled homes in Huntsville, but there are so many that people can get excited for around. This tour is definitely going to highlight that.”

Danielle Hart with Arts Huntsville says the tour shows how five different homeowners display art. The tour is a way for people to get more comfortable with art and see how anyone can use art to enhance their environment. Hart says it’s more important than ever to create a space that brings joy.

“It’s been a different few years for a lot of us and I feel like the space that you create around you within your home, within your heart, whatever inspires you, keeping pieces around you that are comforting or create joy in your life when it comes to filling your own personal spaces is something that can spark your creativity and your well being overall,” she explained.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Here is the list of homes on the tour:

Sallie and Joe Estes

202 Red Oak Place, Madison, AL 35758

Betty and Chandler Hall – Home Sponsor – Diamonds Direct

81 Town Center Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806

Sue and Travis Hensley – Home Sponsor – John, Courtney and Harper Allen

4828 High St., Mooresville, AL 35649

Jim and Ted Spratt-Hall – Home Sponsor – The Little Green Store and Gallery

415 White Petal Street SW, Huntsville, AL 35824

Debbie and Tommy Overcash – Salon Ka-Terra

110 Sanoma Dr., Madison, AL 35758Tickets are $20. They can be purchased at the homes with cash (please bring exact change) or online on the Arts Huntsville website.