HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and officials with the National Children’s Advocacy Center are hard at work raising awareness of the issue impacting one in every 10 children.

The Center opened its doors in 1985 with a mission to help children suffering from abuse.

They work with police, social workers, prosecutors, victim advocates, and medical personnel to make sure the child is protected.

The child comes to the Advocacy Center, they tell their story one time for a forensic interview, and from there, the investigation moves forward, including free counseling and support.

For Child Abuse Prevention month, those with the Center have put together a social media toolkit that has 10 facts about child abuse complete with graphics and explanations.

People can re-post one fact at a time or all at once, with the goal to raise awareness.

“It happens in every zip code and children rarely lie about abuse.” Director of Communications Amanda Jarrett said.

They’re also planting pinwheel gardens at businesses in Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County, with the same goal in mind: start a conversation.

“The blue pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention, so when we plant those gardens, we’re hoping to 1. raise awareness so people ask questions, seek us out for information, but we’re also sending a message to the kids in this community that we hear you and we believe you. We’re here for you,” Jarrett said.

To host a pinwheel garden, call the NCAC at (256) 533-5437.