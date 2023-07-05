DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Fun and learning takes flight at the Cook Museum. On Saturday, July 8, it’s hosting an event sure to make the whole family want to shake their tail feather.

The All About Birds Fun Day takes off at 10:00 a.m. with plenty of events to help give an up close view of our feathered friends.

Anniston Museums and Gardens will be bringing some of their raptors to show guests the beauty of birds up close. Guests will not be able to touch the birds. The Huntsville Botanical Garden will also be in attendance organizing a hands-on bird beak activity. There will also be a microscope station and a selfie station. The museum will also be hosting an all day scavenger hunt.

The event ends at 2:00 p.m. It is free for members to attend or tickets can be purchased for general admission.