HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville non-profit is efforting to ensure every family can celebrate Thanksgiving with the traditional meal. The Manna House is holding two food giveaways before Thanksgiving Day.

On Monday, November 21, the organization will give away all the ingredients from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another giveaway will be held on Wednesday, November 23 at the same time.

The giveaway will be held at the organization’s location – 2110 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Fran Fluhler, Manna House Director, says they are prepared to help 1,000 families each day. She says the organization has seen an uptick in the number of people who need help providing a Thanksgiving meal this year due increase costs.

If you’re interested, there are ways to assist the Manna House in its mission. Volunteers are welcome to come to the organization from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

People can also donate to the organization online at the Manna House website.