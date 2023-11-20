HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville nonprofit is gearing up to give out Thanksgiving meals this week.

Manna House is doing its Thanksgiving Blessing Food Distribution on Monday, November 20, and Wednesday, November 22, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Director Fran Fluhler said their food distribution includes options for people who will receive their meals.

“We just started trying to make sure that families have food that they can prepare the type meal that they would like to serve for Thanksgiving,” she explained. “Not everybody wants that wonderful turkey, so we try to have options for them.”

Fluhler said their food distribution can serve several purposes.

“They may also just need a little help with extra food while the kids are out of school this week, and they can get that as well,” Fluhler said.

The food distribution is at Manna House, located at 2110 South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Anybody is welcome to attend the food distribution, no questions asked.

Manna House is always looking for volunteers. People can show up to volunteer any time between 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Monday or Wednesday.

For more information on Manna House and its work in the community, click here.