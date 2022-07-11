HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you currently looking at veggies picked from your garden at home wondering what you’re going to do with all that fresh produce before it goes bad?

Put away your pressure cooker and canning supplies. There is a way to use that food to help the community. The Manna House is accepting garden produce to distribute to people in need.

Manna House is the food distribution program of the Huntsville Dream Center. The nonprofit provides food assistance to those in need. It is supported by contributions from individuals, churches, civic groups, and businesses.

“Our purpose is to help families going through a tough time, they just need a little help with food,” said Fran Fluhler, Mann House director.

With summer in full swing, Fluhler wants to remind the community that Manna House continues to be in need of fresh produce and they accept donations of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in people’s gardens.

“We would love those fresh tomatoes, cucumber, okra, whatever they have an abundance of that they can’t find any more family and friends to share it with. We would love them to share it with the community through us,” Fluhler said.

She says homegrown producers offer a couple of unique benefits that better serve the families they distribute to.

“It’s farm-fresh. So, it’s got more nutrients,” she explained. “But also, our chemo and dialysis patients can eat those fresh grown products because there is no threat of E.coli, listeria, salmonella, shigella. And we love being able to give them something healthy they can eat,” Fluhler explained.

Produce can be dropped off at the Manna House any Monday, Wednesday or Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“They can just pull around the loading dock, set it on the dock. We’ll bring it in,” Fluhler said.

The Manna House is located at 2110 S Memorial Pkwy in Huntsville.