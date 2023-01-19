ALABAMA (WHNT) – Information sessions for the 2023 Make-A-Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge will be taking place in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile throughout January.

The endurance hiking event is kicking off its seventh year, and in that time, more than 750 Alabama adventurers have taken on the Challenge.

In 2022, the Trailblaze Challenge brought in more than $1.1 million, making it the most successful event of its kind in the nation. Participants train over the course of 12 weeks to hike 26.3 miles in one day.

Trailblazers fundraise while they train alongside one another and learn about the mission of Make-A-Wish Alabama.

“This program is truly more of an experience than an event,” said Valerie Cunningham, Vice President of Advancement for Make-A-Wish Alabama and Trailblaze Challenge Alumna. “It has been amazing to witness the journey that more than 750 people have taken since 2017. There have been incredible displays of mental fortitude, new friendships formed, physical transformations, and more than 3.6 million dollars raised to grant wishes! It really is a program unlike any other.”

The 12-week training program starts for Huntsville on January 29. Experienced trail support team members will help participants prepare for 26.3 miles by providing a training schedule, gear recommendations, and more. You can RSVP at alabamatrailblaze.com.