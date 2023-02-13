MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A twist on prom is taking place in April.

The United Way Youth Leaders Council is organizing a prom for members of the Madison Senior Center.

The theme is 50’s bubble gum soda fountain. Doors open to the event on April 15. Students with the United Way Youth Leaders Council have been planning the event since the beginning of the school year.

“Our Youth Leaders Council meets once a month on Saturdays,” program advisor Kathryn Frasier said. “They started working on this in October. Working together, building the group, tossing out ideas.”UCYLC advisor, Kathryn Frasier says this event is one way they show gratitude for the community. Students work at the event while also engaging with the seniors in attendance.

“Not only are they planning, decorating, getting the decorations donated,” Frasier explained. “But they’re also going to be handing out food, getting the milkshakes, they’re going to be out there on the dance floor dancing with senior citizens.”

Frasier says the event benefits both the students and the seniors.

“I can’t begin to tell you just how much fun it was to get out there with the seniors. And to drag my students who some are shy, but they come into the youth leaders council to open up a little bit more,” Frasier said.

The United Way Youth Council is comprised of high school students throughout the county. They work together to make the community a better place to live. The group helps them develop skills as servant leaders.

“It’s such a great program. You learn all about what our needs in the community are, what you can do to help, and it’s based on youth. So, it’s youth helping youth,” Frasier stated.

The United Way Youth Leaders Council is open to students in grades 9 through 12. Students can apply in August and September of each school year. Learn more about the program on the United Way website.