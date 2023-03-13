MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) – Enable Madison County’s mission is to enable the aging and home-bound to live at home independently, safely, and with dignity, by providing volunteer services that specifically address their special physical and emotional needs.

Enable, formerly known as CASA, provides multiple services to its clients including building wheelchair ramps, installing grab bars and handrails, winterizing homes, providing transportation to medical appointments, providing produce from the Enable garden, delivering holiday meals, and wellness calls and visits.

Lumber prices have seesawed since the start of the pandemic and inflation is creating steep cost increases across the board. But the need for Enable’s services persists. In the 2021 fiscal year alone, Enable served 2,775 community members, built 114 wheelchair ramps and made 4,072 deliveries. As the cost of lumber and other supplies ballooned, so has the organization’s client list. Officials from the nonprofit say this year’s fundraising efforts are more important than ever.

Enable Madison County is hosting a fundraiser in Huntsville this month. It’s the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year. A Night for Enable Garden Party is being held at the Round House Thursday, March 30. The event starts at 5:30 in the evening. The night will feature dinner by Chef on Call, music and dancing with Metropolitan DJ, raffle prizes, and live auctions sponsoring Enable services. The event will be emceed by author and writer Jim Owens.

Visit the Enable Madison County website for information about sponsorship opportunities and tickets.

There are many ways people can support Enable, especially through the gift of donating their time. Enable has many opportunities for community members to volunteer.