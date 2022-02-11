HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Love is brewing as Opera Huntsville offers a free performance on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 6pm.

The event at Fractal Brewing Project in Huntsville is part of the on-going Opera Bytes series.

“Love is Brewing: Opera Favorites on Love” celebrates the good, the bad and the funny side of romance.

Selections will include previews from the upcoming production of the “Elixir of Love,” alongside popular favorites from “La Bohème,” “Rigoletto,” and “The Music Man.”

Featuring four talented, local soloists accompanied by pianist Christopher Powell, the one-hour program is free, though donations are suggested.

Fractal Brewing Project is located at 3200 Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

A food truck will also be on-site for those who would like to purchase a meal.

