MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Calling all softball enthusiasts and mental health advocates! If you want the chance to support a good cause at an event at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, you’re in luck!

The Enrichment Center is holding its first-ever charity softball game at Toyota Field. The game will raise money for youth mental health services. The Enrichment Center, a nonprofit mental health agency that provides school-based mental health therapy to children and teens.

The Charity Classic Softball Game 2023 is taking place on Saturday, April 15.

Local celebrities, including our very own Danielle Dozier and Jessica Camuto, and school partners will be competing on the field in a softball game and off the field to meet fundraising goals.

The event is meant to provide an opportunity for families and the community to come together in support of mental health services for children and teens in a fun, engaging and family-oriented way.

The Enrichment Center said local district groups will also be at the game to provide entertainment for the crowds. Special guests will also be throwing out the first pitch and singing the national anthem.To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit The Enrichment Center webiste.

https://theenrichmentcenter.kindful.com/e/charity-classic-softball-game