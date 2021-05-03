Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo returns May 14-15, 2021

ATHENS, Ala. – They call it the “Greatest Show on Dirt.” Now in its 39th year, the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is set for May 14-15, 2021 at the arena on Highway 99 west of Athens.

Gates open at 6:00pm each night, with the high-impact rodeo competition starting at 8:00pm.

Considered the largest outdoor rodeo east of the Mississippi, the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo includes bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, kids calf scramble, cowgirl’s barrel racing and bull riding.

Throughout the show, professional rodeo clowns, chuck wagon races and other performers will also entertain the crowd.

Daily ticket prices are $15 for adults (advance) or $17 at the gate. Admission for children 12 years and under is $10 (advance and gate). Children three and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Limestone County Sheriff’s office and online at www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com.

Three rodeo-themed activities are also slated for the week leading up to the weekend competition. A parade is set for Saturday, May 8th at 11:00am. The route goes from the Arena on Highway 99, into Athens on Market Street, to the Limestone County Courthouse square, then north onto Jefferson Street and west to Elm Street, before returning to the Arena.

The Rodeo Kickoff is set for 5:00pm Monday, May 10 at the Arena. The free event offers kid’s activities and horseback rides.

Everyone is invited to a street dance and fashion show on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:00pm at the Limestone County Courthouse Square.

A slack competition for team roping contestants and contestant overflow is scheduled for Thursday, May 13. Gates open at 8:00am and admission is $5 per person.

The event also includes a pageant. Miss Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Queen 2020 Abigail Benz will be there to crown the winner.

Abigail represented the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo at the Miss Rodeo USA pageant in January 2021 in Guthrie, OK where she was the First Runner Up, in addition to winning the Speech Award, Highest Test Score and Fan-Favorite Shirt Award.