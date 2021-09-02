Life is sweeter at SugarFest in Arab

ARAB, Ala. – On September 4, 2021, Arab City Park will be transformed into the sweetest spot around, as the site for SugarFest 2021.

The one-day festival offers a little something for everyone. In the morning, visitors can shop at the MarketPlace and purchase all kinds of sweet and savory foods from the many food trucks,

There’s also the Sugar Rush 5K and the crowing of Miss SugarFest.

The Sweetie Pie children’s area will have rides, carnival themed games, a petting zoo and other fun activities. The pool and Splash Pad will be open all day free of charge to the public.

In the afternoon, the SugarFest Cornhole Tournament, hosted by some of the country’s best pros, will feature both social and professional divisions with cash prizes for the winners.

A little later, the classic cars come rolling in for the Sweet Rides cruise in. Food trucks and adult beverages will be available for purchase within a confined area. Visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and tents to enjoy the fun.

As the day winds down and the SugarFest vendors pack up, the other side of the park comes alive as SugarFest after dark begins. There will be an outdoor concert in the amphitheater, food trucks, adult beverages – again in designated areas.

Local acts will begin entertaining on the big stage at 4:30pm. The opening concert act begins at 6:30pm. A fireworks show will begin promptly at 8:15pm, followed by the concert headliner.

For more information, visit SugarFest 2021.