Legally Blonde The Musical coming to James Clemens Theatre June 24-27, July 1-3

Madison, ALABAMA – A fabulously fun, award-winning musical is coming to Madison.

“Legally Blonde The Musical” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle appears to have it all but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school.

While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Filled with action, memorable songs and dynamic dances, “Legally Blonde the Musical” is presented by Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) through special arrangement with Music Theatre international (MTI).

LMP is a community organization providing a venue for actors and artists to express their creativity and talent.

Show dates and times for “Legally Blonde the Musical” are:

June 24 at 7:00 pm

June 25 at 7:00 pm

June 26 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

June 27 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

July 1 at 7:00 pm

July 2 at 7:00 pm

July 3 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

All shows are in the James Clemens High School Theatre, 11306 County Line Rd in Madison.

For more information and links to purchase tickets, click here.

