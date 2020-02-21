Legal Services of Alabama provides legal help to low-income residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Legal Services of Alabama serves low-income residents by providing civil legal aid and by promoting collaboration to find solutions to problems of poverty.

There are eight offices state-wide, including one in Huntsville.

Each is staffed with lawyers licensed to practice in Alabama, along with other staff members trained in resolving civil problems.

LSA helps survivors of domestic and family violence with: legal protection from abuse, child custody and child support, safe housing, safety plans with employers, food stamps and other benefits.

Residents with questions about public benefits can receive help in the areas of: social security, supplemental security income (SSI), food stamps (SNAP) and family assistance unemployment compensation.

Staff can also provide legal help with the following housing issues: eviction, foreclosures, utility problems, housing discrimination, repair problems and housing counseling.

Other issues that may qualify for help include: payday lending abuse, defective vehicles

wage garnishment.

LSA recognizes that each client’s situation and legal issue is different. LSA must screen your household’s income to see if you are eligible for services. LSA also has special grants that are not income-based such as elder grants to assist clients 60 and over.

To see if you qualify, please call their office or apply online.

The Huntsville office is located at 610 Airport Rd SW, Suite 200. The office number is 256-536-9645.