HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An event at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society this weekend is hoping to put the ‘fun’ in fundraiser. This Sunday a special guest is stopping by to help raise money for the animal shelter.

In honor of his beloved rescue dog Jordan, Kris Rotonda travels the US with the mission of raising money for shelters and rescues. His organization is called Jordan’s Way. So far, Jordan’s Way has raised more than $3 million for shelters across the country.

Jordan’s Way has set a $20,000 target for the GHHS fundraiser. The fundraiser will be conducted through a Facebook Live event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, staff at the shelter will complete a number of fun challenges.

“If you want to dunk our CEO, if you have a boss that you want to have dunked, it’s a great opportunity. We’re also doing pie in the face,” explained Rochelle Sexton, GHHS director of marketing and communications.

They are also doing ‘lock-ins’, where staff are put in a kennel to experience it from an animal’s point of view.

People can watch the Facebook live and also participate in the festivities in a number of ways.

“The shelter, for safety reasons, will be on lockdown. But we have a lot of community engagement outside. So, you are more than welcome to come out and see Chaos from the Huntsville Havoc will be there from 10 a.m. until noon. We have a coffee truck that is based out of Madison, Black Dog Coffee will be there. And then we’ll have a lot of games,” she said.

People can donate on Facebook or on the Greater Huntsville Humane Society website. Sexton says money from the fundraiser can be used for many of their programs, specifically mentioning their pet food pantry they hold twice a month as well as Pitch in Pets.

“A lot of it is going to go back to the community as well with our programs,” she stated.

Sexton says she hopes they are able to meet the $20,000 fundraising goal. Staff at the shelter already know how they plan to celebrate.

“If we make that, our CEO Spencer Batcheller will be locked in the kennel and left there the whole night,” she said.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has been rescuing North Alabama’s homeless animals for more than 50 years. The shelter’s mission is to find forever homes for animals. They never euthanize animals in their care.