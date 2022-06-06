MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arc of Madison County serves people of all ages with Intellectual Disabilities, including children.

The nonprofit’s Infant and Toddler program serve those from birth to age three who have developmental delays or have been diagnosed with a condition that is highly likely to end in a developmental delay.

They offer 17 different services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

The services are free of cost, and there is no waitlist for any child who qualifies.

Early Intervention services work directly with parents and caregivers in an effort to give them the tools they need to help their children learn and participate in everyday activities.

For more information on the program, call (256) 696-5700 or 1-800-543-3098.