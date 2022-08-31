HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Impact America is calling for volunteers and AmeriCorps members. The organization is a part of the Americorp program. It operates in Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina.

There are a number of services Impact America offers that cater to people of all ages. FocusFirst provides vision screenings for preschool-aged children 6 months to 6 years old.

“Our screeners go into the daycare and do the screenings and if a child does not pass or already has glasses we refer them to our partners at Sight Savers who can provide them free or low-cost vision care until they are 18 years old,” said Sarah Allison, Impact America National Programs Manager.

She says testing vision early is important in helping students maximize their education.

“Research has shown that children with untreated vision problems tend to have lower test scores and troubles in school as compared to children who have adequate vision care,” Allison explained.

Impact America also offers tax preparation services through its SaveFirst program.

Impact America is searching for volunteers that can aid in its mission to help the community.

“We are looking for service-oriented volunteers and AmeriCorps members. Full training is offered in-house. So if you’re nervous about screening children or preparing taxes, we’ve got you covered. AmeriCorps, we hire recent college graduates and some benefits for being an AmeriCorps member include a living stipend, an education award that you can use for student loans, and free health care,” Allison said.

To learn more about the programs offered through Impact America visit their website. People can learn about volunteer opportunities online as well.