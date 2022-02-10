HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This February, it’s all about life and the “Seasons of Love” as Independent Musical Productions presents RENT February 17-20, 2022.

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Bohème, Jonathan Larson’s story follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in Manhattan’s East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS during the late 80s.

The show won both the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Musical, with songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “Another Day,” and “La Vie Boheme.”

Recommended for mature audiences, IMP will present six showings of “Rent” at the Lee High School Main Stage Theatre, 2500 Meridian Street North in Huntsville.

Dates and times are:

Thu, Feb 17 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Feb 18 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 19 at 2pm

Sat, Feb 19 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Feb 20 at 2pm

Sun, Feb 20 at 7:30 pm

Tickets are available by calling (256) 415-SHOW (415-7469) or online at imphuntsville.org