HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Salvation Army in Huntsville was founded more than half a century ago. Monday, some new faces are joining the organization. The husband and wife team, Mark and Chiffonia Smith are taking the helm. The corps officers have more than 36 years of experience with the Salvation Army.

The pair have worked at nonprofit locations in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee. They moved to Huntsville from Chattanooga.

“The Salvation Army moves its officers, much like the military. So, we get a call maybe five or six weeks ahead of time saying you’re being appointed to wherever and ours was Huntsville. We were excited,” Chiffonia explained.

Mark added that the two have family in the area and they were happy to be close to them.

The past two years have been difficult for the community in many ways. Mark says nationwide, the number of people experiencing homelessness is growing.

“We want to grow our services to those who are experiencing homelessness. We have a program for people addicted to substances, alcohol and drugs. Again, when things get difficult that population rises. And so, we think that we can help the community by helping address those areas,” Mark explained.

Working for the Salvation Army is in Mark Smith’s blood. He is a 4th generation Salvation Army Officer. He and Chiffonia’s son is carrying on the family tradition, creating a 5th generation of officers for the nonprofit.